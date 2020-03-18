Wichita police investigating early-morning QuikTrip robbery

Wichita police are investigating an early-morning robbery at QuikTrip.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the QuikTrip in the 1000 block of West 31st Street South.

When officers arrived, an employee said a man entered the business, acted like he had a gun, and demanded money and cigarettes.

Money and cigarettes were taken by the suspect, who then fled the scene. No one was hurt.

Police say the suspect is described as a man in his 40’s, 5’10”, medium build, wearing a light tan fuzzy hoodie, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

If anyone has any additional information on this case, they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.