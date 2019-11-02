Wichita police investigating reports of 'loud boom' throughout the city

Wichita police are investigating after reports of a "loud boom" throughout the city.

The boom reportedly happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday in various locations.

Police say they have responded to multiple reports of the loud noise and haven't found anything. They say people have reported explosions and earthquakes.

Investigators say the loud boom was not an explosion. They don't know what made the loud boom.

Eyewitness News is monitoring the situation. Stay tuned for updates on-air and on the KWCH 12 app.