Wichita police investigating string of delivery driver armed robberies

The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a string of armed robberies involving pizza delivery drivers.

On Wednesday, police say there have been five robberies since mid-October.

Investigators say when pizza is being delivered to an address, unknown suspects pull out a handgun and demand the food and money. The robberies are occurring in the evening hours.

Police say there were no reports of injuries in any of the cases.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.