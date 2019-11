The Wichita Police Department's Traffic Unit issued 52 citations along Kellogg Wednesday morning.

Officers conducted a traffic enforcement project at Kellogg and Hillside from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Police say two vehicles were stopped traveling over 80 mph.

"As you are traveling through Wichita, please remember to slow down, obey all traffic laws and buckle up every time, every ride!" Said Wichita police on their Facebook page.