Missing Wichita man found safe

UPDATE: Moments after informing us that Crowell was missing, Wichita police say officers found him - and he is safe.

----

Wichita Police are asking for your help in finding 76-year-old Donald "Rex" Crowell.

Police say Crowell was last seen at 1:15 Tuesday morning at Chaucer Estates Assisted Living Facility in the 10000 block of E. 21st Street North.

He left the facility on foot.

Police say Crowell has Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

He was last seen wearing an army green vest, possibly over a flannel shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He has a small gray beard.

If you have any information about where he is, contact police or 911 immediately.