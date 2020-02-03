Wichita police make 5 DUI arrests during Super Bowl Sunday saturation patrol

In its effort to keep celebrations from turning tragic in Wichita, the Wichita Police Department was active Sunday night, monitoring Old Town with officers and mounted units and watching out for impaired drivers across the city with a grant-funded DUI saturation patrol.

Wichita police say officers made five DUI arrests during the saturation patrol that began the night of Super Bowl Sunday and continued into early Monday morning. During the patrol, police say officers also issued 39 citations for various traffic violations.

In the increased enforcement in Old Town Sunday night, police say "there were no major incidents and no arrests."