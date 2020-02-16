Missing boy found safe

10 p.m.

Police say six-year-old Jayson Edgar has been found safe.

----

Wichita police need help in finding a missing six-year-old boy.

Police say Jayson Edgar was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in a small park area in the 2600 block of north Ash.

Officers say Edgar was wearing a blue coat, grey, and orange horizontal stripe shirt, blue sweat pants, and black and white velcro shoes.

He is described as 4' tall and 60 pounds.

Police are currently searching the area. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.