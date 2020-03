Wichita police need help finding a missing 26-year-old man with autism.

Police say Jake Price was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. leaving a home in the 7500 block of East Indianapolis. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark colored t-shirt, black shoes, a baseball hat, and glasses.

Price was involved in a verbal disturbance and willingly left the home.

Police say he is visiting Wichita, and is unfamiliar with the area. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 911.