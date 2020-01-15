Wichita police need help identifying porch pirate suspect

Police need help identifying a man accused of stealing a package from a porch in north Wichita.

The package was stolen Friday (Dec.20) from the front porch of a home in the 2400 block of west Timbercreek.

Investigators were able to access video of the suspect vehicle through a partnership between the Harbor Isle Homeowners Association (HOA) and the WPD Blue Light Partner camera system.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to call WPD larceny detectives 316-268-4407.