Wichita police officer charged with child sex crime

The Wichita Police Department says one of its officers faces charges in connection with the investigation into a child crime.

The WPD says the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office charges Officer Joshua Hageman with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

"The charges stem from the recent investigation of an incident that occurred approximately seven years ago, before Hageman was employed with WPD," the department says.

The WPD says Hagemen is on administrative leave without pay. The department says officers recently learned of a 2012 incident involving a then 20-year-old Hageman inappropriately touching two 15-year-old girls while at a home in Colwich.

"The incident was investigated and presented to the DA’s Office, leading to the charges," the WPD says. "WPD officials requested the investigation involve the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, as part of a collaborative agreement to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest."

Hageman has been employed as a WPD police officer for three years, the department says.