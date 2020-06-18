Wichita police officer had bottle thrown at him in Old Town Sunday morning

A Wichita police officer was injured by a thrown bottle early Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Wichita Police Department.

While police were clearing a gathering at 1:30 a.m. that morning in Old Town when a bottle was thrown at an officer. The officer was hit in the face causing cuts.

The post said that several witnesses were recording the event with their cellphones and is encouraging people with video to turn it in here.

The department is also asking anyone with information to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111.