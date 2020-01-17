Wichita police officers helped stop an East High School student from harming himself on Thursday.

Police say around 3:15 p.m., a 14-year-old made statements to East High staff of wanting to harm himself and end his life with a knife.

The student then ran off school property.

The WPD SRO at East High was asked to assist in the situation and a WPD officer found the student in the neighborhood to help him.

The WPD officer saw the boy was armed with a knife and raised it toward the officer.

"The WPD officer utilized time, distance, and continued to speak to the juvenile. The officer was able to deescalate the situation and have the juvenile drop the knife," said the police department.

The boy was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation, and no one was hurt.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to someone – resources are available.

- You can call 911;

- Comcare crisis line 316-660-7500; or

- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

"Resources are available. Please reach out to someone," said police.