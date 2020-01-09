Wichita police officers pay for homeless woman's hotel room

A pair of Wichita police officers went above the call of duty to help a woman down on her luck.

Officers were called to assist a citizen at the Wal-Mart near Kellogg and Dugan.

The woman wanted to speak with officers as she had no place to stay.

After EMS examined her, officer Harris and Dotson from the Patrol West Bureau took her to a local hotel where they rented a room using their own money.

Police say they are grateful for their officers and first responders who often do selfless acts like these.