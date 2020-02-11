Wichita police open homicide investigation after body found under bridge

The Wichita Police Department investigates a man's death as homicide after responding to a report late Monday afternoon of an unresponsive man under the Douglas Street Bridge.

At about 4:45 p.m. Monday officers responded to the call at Douglas and McLean.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male with blunt force trauma to his body," police say. "The male was pronounced dead at the scene and appears to be homeless."

Police say investigators are working to confirm the man's identity.

Anyone with information should call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.