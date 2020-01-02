Wichita police report decrease in guns stolen from vehicles in 2019

A big effort from the Wichita Police Department is paying off.

There was nearly a 20 percent decrease in guns being stolen from vehicles last year.

WPD says people are still leaving their guns in their cars, but the reason for fewer gun thefts could be that owners are making sure to lock them up or even hide them. before they walk away.

Charles Bishop has owned a gun since he was 13. He takes it with him in his vehicle, but he says, he makes sure it's locked up.

"I lock the vehicle and I have it in a locked compartment inside the vehicle," he said.

Wichita Police Deputy Chief Jose Salcido says more people are doing the same and being more mindful of how they keep their guns.

"We're hoping that with people being more mindful with their firearms, they can keep them out of the hands of criminals. especially the younger kids that have no business having a pretty good firearm," he said.

Police say social media has also helped get the word out about leaving you guns behind, like this tweet from Lt. Scott Brunow, with the auto theft division, warning to stop leaving guns in vehicles.

"Word is getting out about leaving guns in cars! Over June/July we’ve seen a 55% decrease from last year. Last year 47 guns were stolen from cars during that time period, and this year 26 have been stolen. That’s still 26 too many!"

Word is getting out about leaving guns in cars! Over June/July we’ve seen a 55% decrease from last year. Last year 47 guns were stolen from cars during that time period, and this year 26 have been stolen. That’s still 26 too many! #dontleavegunsincars pic.twitter.com/ZOtsh1SC3S — Lt.Scott Brunow (@AutoTheftWPD) August 1, 2019

Ken Grommet, the owner of Range 54, says there are two solutions when it comes to leaving a gun in your car.

"Either locking them up inside the vehicle or removing them from the vehicle completely. We want to keep them out of the hands of an unauthorized user, whether it's kids or adults. We just want to keep them out of the hands of unauthorized users," he said.

The Wichita Police Department is asking gun owners to participate in "Operation Save-a-Casing" that will help track your gun if it is stolen.

"So we're able to track this firearm across the entire country now by casings," said Salcido.

Bishop plans to keep his gun hidden and locked up. That's what he recommends other gun owners to do too.

"Lock it up, hide it, just like they say when you go Christmas shopping. Lock your car and hide your valuables. You're gonna lock your car and lock your gun up so that somebody doesn't get ahold of it that shouldn't," said Bishop.