Update: Police say no foul play suspected after body found in W. Wichita

Update

The Wichita Police Department says it does not believe foul play is involved in the death of a person whose body was found in west Wichita.

Tuesday night, officers responded to the scene of a body found in the 200 block of South West Street. The investigation at the scene continues and there is no threat to the public.

-----

Early in the investigation, it's not yet clear how the person died.