Wichita police search for man wanted for attempted 2nd murder, aggravated battery

Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate Tyreese "TJ" Atkinson, Jr.

The 25-year-old is wanted on two Sedgwick County Sheriff warrants for attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and evade and elude police.

Atkinson is a documented gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He's described as 6'2", medium build, bald with a black beard and brown eyes, and weighing about 215 pounds.

Anyone with information on Atkinson's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the WPD Gang Unit at 316-268-4191 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.