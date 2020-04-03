WPD: Officer struck by stolen car, search continues for driver

Wichita police are searching for a woman accused of hitting a WPD officer with a stolen vehicle.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday (March 16), officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of West 2nd Street to check for a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the stolen vehicle at the home. The suspect, 22-year-old Madelyn Roberts, was backing the car into the driveway while an 18-year-old boy was causing a verbal disturbance in the front of the house.

Police say an officer went to talk to the teen and a second officer went to contact Roberts.

According to officers, Roberts put the car in drive, drove into the officer, and struck him with the vehicle while fleeing. The officer ended up on the hood of the car before sliding off. The second WPD officer lost sight of the first officer believing he was being injured and drug by the vehicle, and fired three shots.

Police say Roberts fled the scene in the stolen car. No one was injured in the incident.

The teen at the home was arrested, and he was booked into jail on charges of obstruct and outstanding warrants.

Sometime later, a WPD officer recovered the abandoned stolen vehicle at a business in the 9400 block of East Cooperate Hills Drive.

Anyone with information on Roberts' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.