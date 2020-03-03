Wichita police search for woman dragged from home by her armed ex-boyfriend

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public's help to locate a man and woman who are a part of a domestic violence investigation.

At approximately 8:35 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a disturbance at a house in the 3000 block of South Davidson. The disturbance was between Albert Cruz-Aviles and his ex-girlfriend Peggy Ott.

Cruz-Aviles went to the house and dragged Ott away from the house against her will. A roommate tried to intervene, but Cruz-Aviles struck him on the head with a handgun and fired one shot from the gun. The gunshot did not strike anyone.

Ott and Cruz-Aviles have not been located, and Ott may be in danger.

Ott has an attempt-to-locate and Cruz-Aviles is a suspect of aggravated battery and aggravated kidnapping.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.