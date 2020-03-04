Wichita police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in double murder

Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for a suspect in a double murder.

In January, officers found 27-year-old George Kirksey and 22-year-old Alicia Roman with multiple gunshot wounds at Hotel at Waterwalk in the 700 block of S. Main. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Kirksey and Roman were inside a hotel room when a suspect entered the room and fired multiple shots, striking them both, and ran from the scene.

Investigators say 33-year-old Kyle Young is a suspect in the double murder. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say he has felony warrants for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Anyone with information about Young's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers 316-267-2111.