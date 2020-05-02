Wichita police searching for missing 87-year-old man

Wichita police needs help in finding a missing 87-year-old man.

Police say 87-year-old Glenn Blandin has not been heard from since Saturday morning after he left Wichita for Hiawatha.

Blandin is about 5’07”, 227 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, a blue or black t-shirt, khaki pants, black shoes, and a blue and white KU hat. He uses a cane and has leg braces around his shins.

Police say Blandin drives a maroon GMC Yukon with a Kansas handicap tag #91138. There is also a handicap scooter on a platform on the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about Blandin's whereabouts is asked to call 911.