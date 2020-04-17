Wichita police see increase in domestic violence during stay-at-home order

Wichita police and area domestic violence providers say they're seeing an increase in violent DV incidents since the beginning of the stay-at-home order put into place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Police say Wichita has seen a 65% increase in aggravated battery – DV cases and a 39% increase in the aggravated assault – DV cases when compared to the average of the past three years during the same period.

The stay-at-home order went into effect for Sedgwick County on March 25.

“Even amidst this current pandemic, WPD continues to diligently investigate DV related crimes that affect our city’s families and prosecute those responsible, WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “If you know of someone in a dangerous situation, please reach out, resources are available.”

If you know of someone in a dangerous domestic relationship, please reach out to one of the following resources.

· Sedgwick County, 911;

· Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000;

· Wichita Family Crisis Crisis Center, 267-7233;

· Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-3002;

· StepStone, 265-1611; or

· The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

These resources and links to them can also be found on the WPD App, which can be downloaded from any App store.