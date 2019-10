Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify eight people they say shoplifted from Home Depot stores in Wichita.

Police say if you can ID the people in the photos above to email Officer Snyder at RSynder@wichita.gov.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers in one of three ways:

1. 316-267-2111

2. Download the mobile P3 app

3. Visit www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com