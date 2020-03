The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 18-year-old.

Police say Cadie Shivers, who is mentally disabled, left her home in the 3200 block of N. Forest Ridge Street around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Cadie is 5’07”, 152 lbs., and has brown/curly hair with hazel eyes.

Police do not have a clothing description at this time.

Anyone who sees Cadie is asked to call 911 immediately.