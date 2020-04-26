Wichita police seek runaway teens, children

Wichita police are asking for your help in finding two teen runaways and their young children.

Police say 15-year-old Christianna Gonzalez and her 8-month-old son, Marcellus Gonzalez-Mitchell, and 16-year-old Vanity Allen and her 6-month-old daughter, Violent were last seen at around 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the two willfully left their home in the 3300 block of E. Grand Street. That's near Hillside between Harry and Lincoln.

Christianna is a Hispanic female, 5’03”, 150 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a navy and white jacket (as seen in the picture), hoop earrings. Marcellus was last seen wearing a red sweatsuit with a mickey mouse and red Nike shoes.

Vanity is 5’07, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Violet was wearing a pink suit with flowers.

Anyone who has seen them is asked to call 911.