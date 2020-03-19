Wichita police set up temporary community protocols amid COVID-19 pandemic

Wichita police have set up temporary community protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep the community and WPD personnel safe.

Patrol Operations

WPD is expanding it's phone call in reporting system for certain non-emergency calls for service in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Wednesday, if you have a police related question, an issue that does not require an emergency response or the need for an officer to respond, call one of the four police stations at the following numbers. They have extended staffing 24/7 at all four stations until further notice.

• Patrol North Police Station (316) 350-3400, 3015 E. 21st Street North;

• Patrol South Police Station (316) 350-3440, 211 E. Pawnee;

• Patrol West Police Station (316) 350-3420, 661 N. Elder; and

• Patrol East Police Station (316) 350-3460, 350 S. Edgemoor.

While all police stations will be staffed 24/7 for emergencies, if you want to speak with an officer in person and it is not an emergency, call the station to set an appointment. Non-emergency police reports can also be made 24 hours per day by calling WPD Case Desk at 316-268-4221.

Additionally, certain non-emergency calls for service may be redirected by a supervisor for an officer to speak with the citizen via telephone.

Phone reports will be taken in the circumstances involving certain non-emergency calls to allow officers to prioritize calls requiring an emergency response.

Investigation Division

If you have a question for a detective regarding an ongoing police investigation, call WPD Investigations section at 316-268-4407. If an appointment with a detective needs to be made, it can be made by calling the same number. The Investigation Division remains open between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Records Division

If you need a copy of a report, you can receive it via email or mail. To get the report, please call WPD Records Section at 316-268-4186 or send an email request to wpdrecords@wichita.gov. Payments will be accepted over the phone by credit card, or money orders can be sent.

Property and Evidence Division

If you have a question about your property that needs to be picked up from WPD Property and Evidence office located at 410 N. Waco, please call 316-303-8220 to set an appointment for pick-up. Public hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Animal Control

WPD Animal Control is currently not accepting healthy or feral cats unless they are sick, injured, or are younger than three months old. Additionally, Animal Control officers are only responding to animal bite or attack cases and aggressive or running at large stray dogs. If you have any questions for WPD Animal Control, please call 316-350-3360 instead of visiting the shelter in person. The phones are answered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

General Police Questions

If you have a general police question, you can email policeweb@wichita.gov, and your question will be answered by email or by phone during business hours, which is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As the public health concerns continue related to COVID-19, be assured that WPD officers are available to provide emergency services, and please call 911 in emergencies. However, resort to communicating by phone when possible and avoid unscheduled visits to any police facility or City Hall.

“We want to slow the spread of the virus,” said Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. “The safety of the community and WPD staff remains of utmost importance to the leadership at WPD. If you’re committing a crime and victimizing our citizens, particularly during this vulnerable time of a national health epidemic, we are going to arrest you.”

WPD staff is communicating daily with local, state, and federal partners to learn the best practices to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members can stay informed on the City of Wichita updates by visiting wichita.gov/pages/coronavirus.aspx. They also can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/ to get the latest information on the virus.

As COVID-19 is likely to spread by droplets from an infected person’s nose or mouth through coughing and sneezing.

Below is a list of ways you can help prevent illness:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water - use hand sanitizer if soap isn’t available;

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs; and

• Stay home when you are sick.