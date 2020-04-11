Wichita police shut down Cruise Douglas event after reckless driving, racing, burnouts

Wichita police was forced to shut down "Cruise Douglas - Quarantine Edition" event after it raised safety concerns.

The event aimed to get people out of their houses while also practicing social distancing. People were to stay in their cars while participating in the cruise.

Police say everything was fine until they started receiving complaints of reckless driving along Douglas Avenue from Hydraulic to the Arkansas River.

Officers had to temporarily divert traffic in that area for safety precautions.

"We understand the need to have safe events like the Facebook “Cruise Douglas-Quarantine Edition” to help break the cabin fever we’re all experiencing," said police. "But when “cruisin’” became “bruising,’” WPD had to do what’s best for everyone’s safety."

Police say several individuals were racing, popping wheelies, doing burnouts, driving on sidewalks, and not practicing social distancing.