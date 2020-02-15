Wichita police warn of phone scam

The Wichita Police Department is warning citizens of a phone impersonation scam with individuals claiming to be WPD officers.

On Friday, the WPD investigated a fraud case where an unknown suspect contacted a 64-year-old woman representing himself as a WPD officer, demanding money and claiming she would be arrested because she was not cooperating with the Social Security Administration.

The caller identification showed the call coming from the City Hall number of 316-268-4111.

"Please know that WPD department members will never call anyone on behalf of the Social Security Administration. In addition, department members will never call requesting money or gift cards, and these types of calls are scams," said Officer Charley Davidson.

If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call from the WPD, then you can call City Hall at (316) 268-4111 that is answered at all times, to verify the legitimacy of a call.

Here is a list of other valid WPD numbers, answered Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

WPD Investigations – (316) 268-4407

Patrol North Police Station – (316) 350-3400

Patrol South Police Station – (316) 350-3440

Patrol West Police Station – (316) 350-3420

Patrol East Police Station – (316) 350-3460

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.