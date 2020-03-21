Wichita psychologist offers tips to help people working remotely

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, more people are starting to work remotely.

Dr. Molly Allen, a licensed psychologist, says it's okay to feel stressed, nervous or frustrated during this time.

"It's okay to get fresh air and exercise. I mean it's like, it's not that the virus is going to be hanging so thick in the air that you're doomed if you step outside. It's going to be good for you to get outside and get some exercise," said Allen.

She suggests practicing good self care and making sure you're getting an adequate amount of sleep.

"Make sure your nutrition is okay. Make sure you're getting some exercise and hydration. Now's the time to maybe start practicing some breathing exercises," said Allen.

With schools shut down, her advice to parents- forgive yourself in advance.

"You are going to say and do some things that you said you would never going to say and do. So you know you're probably going to end up parking your kid in front of something with a screen like watching TV or playing on, you know, that device, and that's okay, you know it's weird time so you're going to end up doing some of that. You may end up losing your cool at some point," said Allen.

She says if you know someone who could be struggling at this time, make sure to check up on them. Skype, Facetime, or any technology where you can interact virtually are essential tools at this time.