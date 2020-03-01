Wichita radio station starts podcast on 100th anniversary of women's right to vote

March is Women’s History Month, and this year will mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote.

KMUW will start a six part episode podcast starting Monday, called Hindsight, which will commemorate and explore the history of the women's suffrage movement.

“It’s a way to celebrate and commemorate and really kind of explore the history leading up to and following the 19th Amendment that recognized women’s right to vote,” said Robin Henry, the host of the podcast.

Henry is a women's history professor at Wichita State. August of this year will mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment.

“We're going to be looking at the ways in which both voting does and does not actually create an equal playing field,” said Henry.

The goal of the podcast is to give listeners a better understanding of women's diverse voices and roles in American history.

“We’ll be looking at the ways that women continue in activism, continue looking at how the 19th Amendment doesn't actually include all women, African American women an Native American women, Asian women are not fully included until well into the 20th century,” said Henry.

The podcast will feature activists, historians and local and regional women in politics serving terms now as well as in the past. It will also discuss current issues women still face now.

The podcast will run through December. You can listen on KMUW.org.