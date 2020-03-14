Wichita restaurant taking extra precautions to ease customer's fears amid coronavirus

A Wichita restaurant says it's doing everything possible to make sure you feel safe walking through the doors.

Schane Gross. the owner of the Anchor, located near Douglas and Washington, says the State of Kansas already imposes heavy regulations on restaurants. Now, they're elevating what they do in light of the concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

“We're already governed and regulated by a pretty hardcore set of laws as far as health and safety goes and so by just really holding people way more accountable of course in a situation like this and then just stepping up a little bit,” said Schane Gross, the owner of The Anchor.

Gross says the restaurant put out multiple hand sanitizer dispensers, took away shared items like crayons, they're offering plastic cups and will print new menus every week.

“Everyone wants to come in and be safe and so do we,” said bartender and waiter Tyler Rojas.

The first thing you'll notice when you take a seat at your table is that there are no condiments. If you want ketchup or mustard you will have to ask for it.

“We removed condiments from the tables like salt and pepper shakers and ketchup and mustard. If people want them, they can be given them but that way we know they’re being removed and put away immediately,” said Gross.

Employees are making sure to hold one another accountable for being as clean as possible.

“I’m just doing more and extra, that's really all we can do right now. That's all we can do is keep doing more and continue to do what we were taught,” said Rojas.

After all, for many, serving is how they make a living.

“It does make me a little bit worrisome as far as tip income goes I feel like people are going to come out less but we are extra cautious in the way we serve things here,” said server Christian Nunez.

People dining in say these precautions make them feel better.

“It’s comforting when you come in and you see things like that, I think that's a great idea.”