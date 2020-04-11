Wichita restaurants get boost with Easter meals to go

Easter will look a little different this year and that includes families gathering at area restaurants to share a holiday feast.

Instead, businesses are offering special family-size carry-out meals which have become very popular. Phones are ringing off the hook for many restaurants this holiday weekend.

Mekayla Oates is the general manager at Wine Dive, one of many places making Sunday dinner to go. She says the response has been high.

"They're like, 'where's your brunch, your quiche? where's your biscuits and gravy? we need this," said Oates.

The owner of Livingston's Diner, Jeanne Shaft, says they've sold 200 ham meals to-go, the most over an Easter weekend.

"They have been calling non-stop for the last two or three days and we finally had to say, we can't do anymore," said Shaft.

"You know it is a big family day. We are expecting a really big day tomorrow just to help us even more," said Oates. "I am hoping the best for every restaurant that's doing a brunch thing or a family-style anything. we're happy for anyone who can still work right now."

Restaurants like Wine Dive expect the Easter holiday to be their biggest rush of carry-out orders yet since the stay-at-home order went into effect.

"We're just there for our customers who really count on us but yeah it's not going to pay the rent or anything like that but at least it keeps the door open," said Shaft.

It's something restaurants aren't used to on Easter, but they're all adjusting to new ideas to continue sales.

