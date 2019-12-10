Wichita school board passes non-discrimination policy, but not without controversy

The Wichita School Board voted Monday night to include gender identity and sexual orientation in its non-discrimination policy, but not everyone agreed with the final outcome.

The measure passed 7 to 2. It also resulted in one board member submitting his resignation.

School Board President, Sheril Logan, says the board updated the policy so that all students will feel safe at school.

But, she said after a motion was passed to update the non-discrimination policy, Vice President Board Member Mike Rodee became uncomfortable.

"It was not a 7-0 vote which, that's what we sort of expected. And he just became uncomfortable with it," said Logan. "So, he decided that he, you know, needed to do something different, so that's what he did."

Logan said Rodee gave her a piece of paper after the vote was passed. Logan didn't tell us what it said We believe it was his resignation because he sent the following message to the clerk of the board on Tuesday.

"I respectfully rescind my statement of resignation, and would ask that you continue to consider me an active member of this board. I believe in the vision and mission of our district, and remain committed to serving Wichita students."

Logan said the board has been working for several months to provide guidelines and policies for the development of teachers, staff and students. The nondiscrimination policy was tied to that, and it is a part of the district's strategic plan.