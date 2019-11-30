Wichita shoppers come out for Small Business Saturday

A big day for small businesses across the country, including here in Wichita.

Stores were full of shoppers supporting Small Business Saturday. It's the busiest day of the year for Valerie Reimers who owns Lucinda's in Old Town.

"It's been so busy and it makes me so happy and just...it just thrills me to see everyone come out and support us," said Reimers.

She says people were lined up before doors opened.

"We definitely staffed up today yes," said Reimers. "We could have used a few more probably this morning when we opened."

Reimers says Lucinda's was one of the first shops in Old Town Square. She's seen Small Business Saturday grow into a community wide movement.

"It just makes me so happy that the community comes out and shows us love and support...and that it's on peoples' minds. They're thinking about how they're spending their dollars," said Reimers.

The owner of The Workroom estimates they do about ten times the business on Small Business Saturday compared to a normal Saturday.

"It feels like it's a party here - it's just been packed," said Janelle King, owner of The Workroom.

King says Small Business Saturday brings in four to five times more business than Black Friday. That's a big deal for the 100 local artists showcased inside the workroom.

"I'm an artist and I appreciate the individuality and the unique items that you can find in small stores," said Lisa Hemphill.

Whether you're looking for a pair of Wichita socks or a piece of artwork.

"It's more than just that product that they take home. It's about the community that they feel like they get to support," said King.

And a chance for the community to show off its' personality.