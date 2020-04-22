Wichita surgeon launches "ICT Together" website to support healthcare heroes

A Wichita doctor is working to fill the needs of the city's healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Bradley Dart partnered with ICT SOS to create ICT Together, a website aimed at providing assistance to medical professionals.

Dart says it started as a way to provide workers with personal protection equipment and food. He hopes the website will become a database to connect businesses with healthcare workers who are exhausted and could benefit from the services small businesses have to offer.

"Some of the auto dealerships in town have offered to decontaminate cars," said Dart. "Lawn care services have offered flower or lawn mowing services - things that you know, we all need on a daily basis, but at this time, you may be too exhausted or stressed out to deal with that."

Since Dart is partnering with ICT SOS, a non-profit, monetary donations made through the website are tax deductible. The money will support healthcare workers and their families, funding for decontamination education, hotel costs for those who must isolate from their families, and groceries.