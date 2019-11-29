Wichita tattoo shop busy on Black Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH)

On Black Friday, you normally see lines at department stores and malls. People waiting to buy the newest electronics or appliances, but this year, some decided to switch it up. A line grew out the door at Sailors World Famous Tattoo shop in Wichita. Tattoo artist, Raul Tanguma,says it was a busy Friday.

"Yeah this is the third year I've done this and it's normally just a slow trickle."

That's because they had a black friday deal, $25 bucks for a black hand drawn tattoo.

Sailors had a full waiting room as soon as they opened.

"Just kind of a way to get people in on that day," said Tanguma.

And if you aren't into tattoos, the Wichita Animal Action League's adoption event was also a hit on black friday. Many coming in to adopt a cat for a cheaper price.

"I just happened to stumble across it, my mom and I were talking about it and it seems like the right time," said Emilie Kennedy, who adopted her second cat Friday.

So even if it's not a toy or TV, you'll likely be able to find what you want for a bargain.