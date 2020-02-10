Wichita teacher, former city council candidate charged with sex crime

Police arrest a Wichita high school teacher for a sex crime involving a former student.

Former Wichita Collegiate teacher Rodney Wren, 39, was arrested last week on three counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student 16 or older. Wichita police say his arrest follows a former student coming forward last month about the suspected crime.

Wren was a teacher and debate coach at Wichita Collegiate. The school says he started at the school in 2008. In November, he was also a candidate for Wichita City Council's District 2.

The school placed him on administrative leave after learning about the investigation into the possible sex crime. Collegiate fired Wren after his arrest Friday.

Full statement from school

The arrest of Rodney Wren, Sr., is extremely disturbing to our Wichita Collegiate School community. After previously learning of law enforcement’s investigation, Mr. Wren was placed on administrative leave. With his arrest, Mr. Wren has been terminated from Collegiate.

Collegiate has been fully cooperating with authorities and will continue to do so. Our school has zero tolerance for any unprofessional conduct that falls below the standards we expect from our employees. The safety of our students is – and always will be – paramount.

We are contacting various local organizations who can help our school community better understand and combat the issues of sexual harassment and sexual abuse. We want to ensure that our students have all the resources available to them so that they feel supported,

protected, and informed.

Police presented the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office, which will determine if any charges are filed.