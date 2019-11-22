Wichita teen killed in Dickinson County crash

A 19-year-old Wichita man died from his injuries in a Friday afternoon crash in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol identifies the man killed as Jacob Alexander Aguilera.

The KHP says in the crash reported a little after noon Friday on U-77 near 1100 Avenue in Dickinson County, a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup left the roadway into the east ditch, over-corrected and entered into oncoming traffic. After this happened, the KHP says a 2008 Chevy Cobalt hit the F-250. Aguilera was a passenger in the Chevy Cobalt. The car's driver, 23-year-old Richard Aguilera, of Goddard, suffered serious injury, the KHP says.

The pickup's driver, a 50-year-old man from Wichita, also suffered serious injury, the KHP says. A 2009 Chevy Malibu, was involved in the crash, hitting both vehicles after the initial collision. The third vehicle's driver, a 21-year-old man from Burns, was not injured, the KHP says.

