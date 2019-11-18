Wichita to celebrate 150th anniversary with 150 of the greatest high school athletes

In celebration of Wichita's 150th anniversary, 150 of the city's greatest high school athletes will gather under one roof next year.

Founder and Executive Director of League 42, Bob Lutz announced the event, called 150 for 150, Monday afternoon at the Wichita Boathouse, home of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.

The event will take place on August 15, 2020, at Charles Koch Arena and feature top athletes that found their beginnings in Wichita.

Lutz said keynote speakers for the event would include American basketball Hall of Famer Lynette Woodard, the world's top middle-distance runner, Jim Ryun, and "arguably the greatest football player in the history of the world," Barry Sanders.

Other notable athletes who plan to attend the sesquicentennial celebration and were present during Monday's announcement are Caroline McAndrew Bruce (2004 Olympic Swimmer), Mike Pelfrey (former MLB pitcher/Wichita State pitching coach), Mike Bell (former defensive lineman for Kansas City Chiefs) and Kareema Williams (Wichita's all-time City League scoring leader with 1,762 points).

"It's a once in a lifetime event to get this group of athletes in one place. It'll be a night to remember," said Lutz.

Visit Wichita and It Takes a Village are also helping organize the event. Tickets will go on sale in the spring of 2020.