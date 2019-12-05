Wichita to close different public golf courses weekly to save money

Golfers will have one less public course to play on each week in Wichita.

Auburn Hills Golf Course in west Wichita was closed this week. It's a part of something new the city is trying called the golf winter rotation.

From now through February, one of the city's golf courses will close to allow for maintenance and cut expenses.

"We looked at the rounds for this last month, the month of November and our rounds were actually up 41 percent during the month and that's with three courses being open versus 5 courses last year," said City of Wichita Golf Division Manager Troy Hendricks.

Right now, the plan is to only do the golf rotation for this year, but it could become an annual event.

MacDonald Park Golf Course will close next for a week beginning this Saturday.

