Wichita vape shops relieved by FDA exemptions

U.S. health officials will begin cracking down on most flavored e-cigarettes that are popular with underage teenagers. But the plan from the Trump administration includes major exceptions that benefit companies that make and sell e-cigarettes and adults who use the nicotine-delivery devices.

An Upper Peninsula vaping store is suing to stop the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services from banning the sale of flavored vaping products.

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the policy won't affect menthol or tobacco flavors. The policy also won't affect large, tank-based vaping products sold in vape shops that cater to adults.

George Knudtson manages Vapor E-Cigarette in Wichita. He says he was relieved when he heard about the exemptions.

"We were expecting a flavor ban but we were nervous that it was going to apply across the board but at this point, it’s only going to apply to the closed pod systems is a little bit of a sigh of relief," he said.

Knudston says his customers buy menthol and tobacco flavor vape juice, but 85 percent of the shop's sales are fruity and dessert flavors. Still, he considers the store an "adult-only establishment."

"It seems that the large pod system manufactures are more targeted to the younger audience. It seems that they’re the most accessible. We ID anybody that comes in here that looks below the age of 30 and it should really make a big effect on us," he said.

Knudston says hundreds of customers come through the store and he believes the e-cigs actually help them quit smoking.

"Me personally, it was easier for me to buy cigarettes when I was 17, and once I was 18, I went to my first vape shot and I quit that day," he said.

Shoppers who prefer to buy their vape juice made and sold directly by the store -- agree.

"I quit smoking six years ago with vaping, I couldn’t imagine going back. I feel healthier, I breathe better," said Joy.

"The reason I’ve done business with this place for so long and not go anywhere else in town is because I know what they’re putting into the juice and the quality of the juice they provide.," said Josh Urbanek.

The changes are a major step back from President Donald Trump's original plan announced in September, which would have banned nearly all flavors in all vaping products.

