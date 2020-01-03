Wichita veteran recalls deployment to Iraq War

With President Trump's announcement Friday morning, thousands of U.S. troops will soon be deployed to the Middle East. Congressman Roger Marshall said Fort Riley will be the first in Kansas to go.

Military families across the country are now waiting for the day their loved one could be deployed to the Middle East. It's an experience veteran Troy Simpson knows first-hand. He was notified two days before Thanksgiving back in 2003.

"The whole Thanksgiving celebration was just, it was not as, it was still festive but it seemed like there was little air taken out of it," said Simpson.

Simpson was deployed to Baghdad and had to leave his wife and three young children for more than a year.

"You are vulnerable at the same time because you don't know if you're going to come home or not," said Simpson.

Troy's wife Donna says their daughter took Simpon's leave of absence the hardest. She remembers there were days his presence was missed more than others.

"Being a single parent just all of a sudden without his moral support was extremely difficult. I had lots of tearful nights, you know the times when I was able to call him and talk or where I was crying on the phone," Donna recalls.

As thousands of troops deploy to the Middle East again and more are on standby, Donna says support from friends, family, and other military support groups helped her get through. She also made sure her kids knew what was at stake.

"Made sure that they understood that there are people who sacrificed their lives for the freedoms that we enjoy today," said Donna.

Simpson says these soldiers are trained by the best. He says understands what they are up against and that it's an honor to serve our country.