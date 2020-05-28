Wichita will continue phased reopening for city services, cuts will be made amid budget shortfall

Despite Sedgwick County deciding not to mandate COVID-19 restrictions, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the city will continue its phased reopening of city services.

Whipple credited early action locally for lowering the spread of COVID-19 and deaths caused by the virus. The city council does not have the authority to set guidelines for public health. The state and county have that authority.

“Now because we handled this really well up front, people say this wasn't really a big problem, we can open up and we can be fine moving forward,” Whipple said, “and the reality is we need to be listening to health care professional and public and medical professionals and still stay cautious. We still want to lower the number of people who have this virus and still save lives.”

The mayor also said that the city is facing a $12 million shortfall for this year and $16 million next year, forcing the city to have to decide on budget cuts later this year.

