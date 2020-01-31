Wichita woman arrested in connection with body found in burnt vehicle

Wichita police arrested 30-year-old Laura Branning of Wichita on charges of arson and criminal desecration in connection with a body that was found inside a burnt SUV.

Around 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Wichita police responded to the call of shots fired in the area of Battin and Oise. They arrived to find a 2002 Ford Expedition engulfed in flames in a grassy area near an apartment building on Elpyco.

The Wichita Fire Department responded and put out the fire. That's when they found a body inside. Investigators are working with the Regional Forensic Center to positively identify the victim and confirm the cause of death.

Detectives learned about Branning's involvement in the case through their investigation which is ongoing. Police say her prior criminal history includes arrests and convictions on charges that include flee/attempt to elude law enforcement officer and possession of narcotic drugs.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.

If anyone has any additional information on this case, they can call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407, See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.