Wichita woman charged with abandoning caged dog in dumpster

A Wichita woman accused of abandoning her kennelled and starving dog in a south Wichita dumpster made her first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Raykesha Hardyway, 26, is charged with cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor, in the case.

Police say Bowie, a pit bull-boxer mix, was severely malnourished when he was found in a dumpster inside a closed wire kennel.

Bowie continues to recover with a foster family through the Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL). He's even scheduled to pick the Super Bowl LIV champions on Friday at 4 p.m.

Hardyway is out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

Her next day in court is set before Judge David Kaufman on February 13, 2020.