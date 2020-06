A Wichita woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a train in Winfield.

The Winfield Police Department, Fire Department and EMS were sent out to the injury accident call at Amos Becker and Highway 77. They arrived to find a BNSF train had hit a woman on or near the railroad tracks.

The woman was transferred to Wesley Medical Hospital.

No one else was injured in this incident and an investigation is underway.