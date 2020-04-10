Wichita woman shares story of testing positive for Covid-19

A Wichita couple is in quarantine at home while they recover from COVID-19. Angela Martinez said she's not sure how she got it, but she did test positive and her husband is also showing symptoms.

“It was a little scary when they first told me I was positive. I have to admit, you know, I had to cry. I was scared. You just don’t know what’s going to happen," said Martinez.

She recalls not showing any symptoms and continuously being screened at work, until one day she felt sick.

“It just kind of confirmed that there are people walking around who don’t know that they have it," she said.

Martinez and her husband have worked in the Wichita community for years helping and coaching kids. Now, they are seeing people give back to them.

“The support we have seen has been amazing. We’ve had people dropping off stuff at our porch," Martinez said.

She said both she and her husband have underlying health problems. Her husband is a recovering open heart surgery patient, but she said their symptoms have been mild compared to others.

“We are coming along, I think we will be ok."