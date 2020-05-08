Wichita woman shares wisdom, reflection on 105th birthday

Born in 1915, Evelyn Kato has seen it all, living through two world wars, the Great Depression, the race to the moon and several life-changing inventions.

Friday, Kato celebrated her 105th birthday. She took time to reflect on her century of life with Eyewitness News.

"Many people have told me that I should write a book, but I can't get around to doing that, I'm so busy," she says.

She lives in Wichita today, but grew up in Gary, Indiana. She made several stops in between. Not long before World War II, she moved to the Phillipines with her first husband.

"He was a pilot over there and was killed, so I was a widow at 26," Kato says.

Returning to the U.S. with two children, she eventually remarried and worked for 63 years as a registered nurse.

"Oh, I can't begin to tell you all the places I've lived," she says. I'm so glad that I chose that as a Christian woman, my whole life was helping others."

Kato moved to Wichita from Florida a little more than a decade ago to be closer to family. And since moving to Kansas, she says she's also gained a new family with her church.

Friday, Kato's friends from Hope Church gathered outside Kato's home to sing "Happy Birthday through FaceTime.

"They've helped me so much and they're all like brothers and sisters to me," Kato says. "I love that church."

Through all she's witnessed and accomplished, Kato shares one piece of advice.

"Use the word, 'joy,' she says. You can have joy. Jesus first, others second, yourself last. That's a good recipe. I've used that 80 years."