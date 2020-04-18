Wichita woman with lupus worried about demand for hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine, the drug president Trump says is a possible treatment for COVID-19, is normally used by people with lupus.

Madeline Shonka, a Wichita woman, is concerned for her and others with lupus, because she says it’s getting harder to get their prescription.

“It’s extremely nerve wracking, lupus is a scary disease and if I’m going to be honest it’s kind of a beast that you try to keep at bay,” said Shonka.”Without Hydroxychloroquine, it’s unleashed at its fullest and with the stress of the situation people are flaring as it is if this medication is unavailable it’s going to be a severe problem.”

Lupus is a disease where the immune system attacks the body’s organs and tissues. Many people with lupus depend on Hydroxychloroquine.

“This medication for me has allowed my immune system to be a little more proactive and I get sick a lot less often and a lot less severely then I used to,” said Shonka.

President Trump has promoted the use of the drug to treat COVID-19, but it’s still unclear if its effective.

Clinical trials to test the drug are taking place across the country, and it’s being given to patients in hot spot cities.

“We got a three month supply of all my medications a week before Hydroxychloroquine came out as a possible treatment for COVID-19,” said Shonka. “I was really lucky in being ahead of that or else I would have had lots of issues getting the medication.”