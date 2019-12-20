Wichita woman's car stolen from church during Sunday service

For some, Sunday is a day when you're supposed to be able to lay down your burdens. But for Magaly Peinado, her problems started after Sunday service.

Peinado said she was in church for about two hours. When she came out, her car was gone.

She said she parked the vehicle outside of Trinity Lutheran Church, 611 S. Erie, in Wichita. She thinks the keys to her 2010 Acura TL fell out of her pocket on the way inside, which doesn't make her feel any better.

"It was just really devastating especially since we're at a church and somebody would have the guts to steal from here. And um, just very sad because I just paid it off the week before," said Peinado.

She said to make matters worse, she had Christmas presents in her car along with money she was going to give her dad for Christmas.

Peinado said she filed a police report as soon as she noticed her car was missing. The theft happened in broad daylight.

She said her tag number is 276 JGB, and the car has a Wichita State Alumni license plate holder.

Anyone who sees the missing car is asked to call 911.